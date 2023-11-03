PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County commissioners are considering an ordinance that would ban panhandling in roadway medians and keep panhandlers 6 feet from the road.

Commissioners say the goal is to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians. They don’t want anything that would interrupt the free flow of traffic.

Commissioners say they have received a lot of complaints from drivers including one at their Thursday meeting.

“If you guys can’t do something about this panhandling, I can’t vote for you guys,” Jerry Price said. “You’ve got people walking right down the road. You can’t be out in the road. The sheriff won’t get in there and do anything.”

There will be a public hearing about the proposed ordinance at the commission’s regular meeting on Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.