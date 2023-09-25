PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Commission approved a record budget Monday night with a pay raise for all employees.

Commissioners gathered for the second of two required public hearings. They approved a total budget of $718 million for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which is the largest budget in county history, and it’s about $65 million more than last year’s budget.

Commissioners said there are no tax increases, and they will give a three percent pay raise to all employees. Board Chairman Lumon May said he doesn’t agree with across-the-board raises when there are county employees who are still not making a living wage.

“We can’t continue to give an automatic increase to people who make 70, 80, 90 and 100,000 dollars when we have people who are making 15, 16, 17 dollars an hour,” May said.

The pay raise will take effect this Saturday, Sept. 30.