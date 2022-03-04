ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners approved for two weatherSTEM stations to be located in Molino and Perdido Key.

The Memorandum of Agreement between the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Escambia County approved the agreement on Thursday, March 3. Florida’s legislation appropriated $970,000 to the Florida Division of Emergency Management to fund the Florida Severe Weather Mesonet, also known as weatherSTEM.

WeatherSTEM is to provide hyper-local, real-time weather data in strategic locations to provide critical information to assist in deploying resources to areas that have seen severe weather impacts.

50 weatherSTEM stations have been purchased statewide and two will be located in Escambia County. One will be located at Escambia County Fire Rescue – Station 19 in Molino. The other will be located at the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce.