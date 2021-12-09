Escambia County Animal Welfare dropping adoption prices for the month of December

Flea collars for dogs come in a wide range of different lengths, and they’re composed of plastic materials infused with insecticides that deter new pests and kill any existing fleas.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A December adoption special is being held to help animals in Escambia County find their “forever home.”

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is dropping the adoption prices for cats and dogs in their care.

The adoption fees for cats and kittens are $10, and $25 for dogs and puppies.

The adoption fees cover:

Spay or neutering services

Microchips

Heartworm tests

Initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations

Residents are required to purchase a license at the time of adoption. This fee for the license is $11 and is separate from the adoption fee.

Currently, the shelter has around 69 dogs and 32 cats available for adoption. If you would like to see the list of pets available for adoption, click here.

The adoption special will be held until until Dec. 31.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is at 200 W Fairfield Drive.

The center is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.