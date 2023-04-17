ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County woman was arrested after she allegedly attempted to pull a child she did not know into her motel room, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The report said a deputy was called to Motel 6 on Pensacola Boulevard for a trespassing call. Officers arrived and found Jealisa Williams, 32, had allegedly tried to get a child to give her a hug and grabbed their arm. The child said no and continued to play around the motel.

Minutes later, the child ran past Williams’ room, which is when she attempted to grab them and pull them into her room, according to the report. The child was able to get away without being injured.

The deputy tried to talk with Williams at the motel but she was “unable to form any coherent thoughts.”

The report said Williams reached in her pocket to give the deputy her ID and when she went to pull it out a plastic bag with pink pills fell out. The deputy then asked if she had cocaine on her, which is when she reached into her bra and pulled out two grams of marijuana.

Williams was arrested and charged with kidnapping and possession of marijuana.