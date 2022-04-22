ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County teacher wanted for child abuse turned himself in Friday, April 22.

Richard Harris turned himself in after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced Harris was wanted for child abuse Thursday, April 21.

Harris allegedly abused a child at Oakcrest Elementary School in Pensacola. Harris picked up a child’s chair and tilted it over, causing her to fall and hit her head, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

Before Harris flipped the chair, he reportedly told the child “to go sit down and shut up you punk b***h,” according to the post. The child then walked over and hit Harris before returning back to her seat.

Harris then walked over to the student and told her “now it’s my turn,” according to the post.