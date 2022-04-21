ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are looking for an Escambia County teacher who is wanted for child abuse.

Richard Harris is wanted for allegedly abusing a child at Oakcrest Elementary School in Pensacola. Harris reportedly picked up a child’s chair and tilted it over. The child fell out of her chair and hit her head.

The incident happened after Harris asked her “why she was so bad,” according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. After she told him she didn’t know he told her “to go sit down and shut up ‘you punk b***h.’”

The student then hit the teacher and went back to her desk, according to the post.

Before Harris allegedly flipped over her chair, he told the student “now it’s my turn.”

If you have any information about Harris’ whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.