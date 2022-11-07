ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With elections only a day away, Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford is giving tips to help citizens prepare for voting.

Below are the tips from Stafford:

It is listed on your sample ballot, voter information card, online at EscambiaVotes.gov, or call 850-595-3900. Several polling locations have changed since the 2020 elections. For a list of the changes, click here.

If you are unsure of your registration status, check EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered, e-mail us at soe@escambiavotes.gov, or call 850-595-3900.

If you need to update your address, contact us prior to Election Day so you can be directed to your proper polling location. Visit EscambiaVotes.gov/update-my-info for more information.

Photo and signature ID is required for all voters – if you do not present one of the 12 approved forms of photo ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.

Be sure to review your sample ballot prior to Election Day in order to familiarize yourself with all of the contests and bring it with you to the polls. A sample ballot was mailed to voters, and you can view your sample ballot online at EscambiaVotes.gov/sample-ballots.

Remember to make only one selection per contest on your ballot.

All ballots have contests on both sides – front and back.

Registration books closed on October 11. New registrations for this election may not be made at the polls.

return your completed vote-by-mail ballot to your precinct on Election Day – it must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot but chose not to return it, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day. Though not required, we request that you bring your unvoted ballot package so it can be cancelled.

Busiest times at the polls tend to be 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., mid-day, and 4:00 p.m. until polls close.

“Over-the-counter” vote-by-mail ballots can be picked up by voters (or their designees) at our office on Monday. Affidavits are required.

Early voting ended Saturday, November 5, and early voting sites will not be open on Election Day. If you have not yet voted and did not request a vote-by-mail ballot before the deadline, you must go to your designated precinct on Election Day.

If you voted-by-mail, you can visit EscambiaVotes.gov/track-my-ballot for the status of your ballot.

For more information, call Stafford’s office at 850-595-3900, or click here.