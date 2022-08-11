The location for this detail will be Fairfield Drive, between West Park Place and North P. Street.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Beginning Aug. 23, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement details in an effort to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The location for this detail will be Fairfield Drive, between West Park Place and North P. Street. The times will be from 5 p.m., until midnight. The HVE details will be ongoing and in different locations throughout Escambia County until May 12, 2023.

“HVE will allow our deputies to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety, as well as the Florida Laws that are associated with all three of these modes of transportation used by our community,” The office wrote in a release. “Many times, accidents occur due to a lack of proper lighting. Part of the education process will involve deputies installing bicycle lights on citizens’ bicycles to increase their safety and bring them in compliance with Florida bicycle laws.”

The details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

“The goal of this enforcement is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists,” The release said. “Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists; however, violations may result in warnings or citations, depending on the circumstances.”

ECSO reminds drivers to obey speed limits, never drive impaired and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. They remind bicyclists to obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic and use lights when riding at night. For pedestrians, ECSO says to cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night.