ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people per month die on the roads of Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The FDOT has teamed up with ECSO to help prevent more pedestrian and bicycle deaths, by educating drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists on the ‘rules of the road.’

“We’re not out there trying to write tickets, and we’re not out there trying to make arrests. We are trying to educate people because Florida is number one in pedestrian fatalities, and we’re also number two in bicyclist fatalities. That’s across all of the United States,” said Lt. Patrick Frazier, of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies will be on Mobile Highway between Cherokee Trail and Edison Drive between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday night. They will be giving out free bike lights and reminding pedestrians and bicyclists to use lights and reflective gear when walking or biking at night.

“It’s just really important that we pay attention to the bicyclists and pedestrians that are out there walking at night,” said Lt. Frazier. “Some people this is their only means of transportation. They have to walk to work they have to walk to school. They have to ride a bike to work or ride a bike to school and this is their only way of getting around. Cars and everybody else, we have to pay attention to that.”

The sheriff’s office said the area of focus on Mobile Highway was chosen by FDOT because of the high number of pedestrians and bicyclists that have been hit there.

The sheriff’s office’s next high visibility enforcement detail will take place Wednesday night, on Pace Blvd.