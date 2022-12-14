ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual suspect in a robbery that happened on Dec. 6.

ECSO said the robbery happened at a retail store located on the 3000 block of West Michigan Avenue.

“The suspect initially entered the store wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black Converse-style shoes,” said ECSO in a release. “He exited and returned to the store wearing a green tank top and a black head covering with a skull on it. After the robbery, the suspect is believed to have fled in a red pickup truck with a camper shell.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.