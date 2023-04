ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen last seen Monday, according to a Facebook post.

Deanna Dunlap, 13, was last seen on Monday, April 10 at the intersection of Burgess Road and Palafox Street.

ECSO provided a photo of Dunlap to help identify and locate her.

If anyone has any information on Dunlap’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the ECSO immediately at 850-436-9620.