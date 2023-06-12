ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating individuals who were caught on a camera with guns during an alleged armed home invasion, according to a Facebook post.

ECSO shared five photos of the alleged incident which happened at around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning on Majors Road.

In the photos, there appears to be at least four people each armed with a gun walking up the steps to a home. One of the suspect has a white hoodie and face mask on while holding a gun in his right hand.

In other photo provided by the ECSO, the man in the white hoodie and another wearing a black shirt, ski mask and a backpack are seen pointing the guns towards the door.

No other information was made available at this time.

Anyone with any information or if you know the identity of these individuals in the photos above is urged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.