ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Escambia County Correctional Facility.
Deputies said Mathew David Shelters, 48, was at a work detail on Colby Lane and Feldor Drive when he escaped. Shelters was last reported wearing blue sweatpants and had no shirt or shoes on.
Deputies with ECSO ask that anyone with information call (850)436-9620. No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
You can stay ahead of all weather, breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App, and be sure to turn on push alerts.