ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Escambia County Correctional Facility.

Deputies said Mathew David Shelters, 48, was at a work detail on Colby Lane and Feldor Drive when he escaped. Shelters was last reported wearing blue sweatpants and had no shirt or shoes on.

Deputies with ECSO ask that anyone with information call (850)436-9620. No further information is available at this time.