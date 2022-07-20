ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for two 12-year-olds who have gone missing from the area.

According to officials, Korie Innocence Stephens, 12, was last seen on July 11, 2022. She was last seen on the 6000 block of Damara Lane, near Meadowbrook Park. Deputies said they are looking into her disappearance as a runaway.

Zaquavian Gardner, 12, was last seen on July 19, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. He was seen on the 3000 block of Hollywood Avenue, near West Fairfield Drive. Deputies believe Zaquavian may be endangered.

Anyone with any information about these two, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9630.