ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying two males that allegedly robbed an individual at the Snack and Vape in Pensacola at 400 South Fairfield Dr.

The robbery happened Aug. 18, according to ECSO.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.