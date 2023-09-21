ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After 73 Nuisance calls in three months, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has released its Nuisance Abatement Module, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The Nuisance Abatement Module is “the latest innovation towards alleviating nuisance problems” throughout the county. Deputies said most often one person becomes a “nuisance” and drains resources from the sheriff’s office.

“So I thought, we’ve got some vans that we were about to auction off because they’re old, they’re old transport vans, so I said why don’t we put some cameras on those vans, mark it up, so there’s nothing secret about it, park it in a legal roadway and then just let people know that we’re watching what’s going on,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

The module has six cameras all around it that send real-time feed directly to the sheriff’s office.

“Our hope is that individuals who are inclined to do something illegal will see that van and decide they don’t want to be on video,” Simmons said.

The van currently sits out front of a home on V St. This is the first module of three that the sheriff’s office will put in place if needed.