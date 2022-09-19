ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — National Forensic Science Week is being celebrated by police departments everywhere from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook recognizing their Forensic Division professionals.

Officials with ECSO claimed they are home to some of the most qualified specialists in the forensic science field. Three units are included in the Forensic Division: Latent Unit, Evidence Unit and Crime Scene Unit.

The ECSO Latent Unit is composed of two certified Latent Print Examiners. From January 2022 to August 2022, the Latent Unit has worked 426 cases, examined 1264 lifts and 5257 photo examinations, and identified 897 prints. The Latent Unit has a 70% identification rate of the latent prints examined, which is exceptional compared to other agencies. The Latent Unit helps with community events and assists other agencies with latent identifications. This year the Latent Unit was awarded a Unit Citation for all its efforts. The ECSO Evidence Unit is composed of nine Evidence Technicians, a civilian supervisor, and a Sergeant. Five of the Evidence Technicians are certified as Evidence Specialists through the Property and Evidence Association of Florida (PEAF). The unit is responsible for checking evidence, disposition, destruction, release, packaging of evidence, and os much more! So far this year, the evidence unit has taken in 24,186 items, and the Evidence Unit stores over 300,000 pieces of evidence. The ECSO Crime Scene consists of eleven Crime Scene Technicians, a secretary, a civilian supervisor, and a Sergeant. Four Crime Scene Technicians are certified Crime Scene Analysts, and one is a certified Senior Crime Scene Analyst by the International Association for Identification (IAI). The Crime Scene Unit is responsible for documenting, processing, and collecting evidence from crime scenes. In addition to testifying in court, conducting training, participating in community relations events, assisting other agencies, and performing forensic work requests. Our unit has two of the first non-sworn members of the ECSO Drive Team. On average, the unit responds anywhere from 2, 266 to 3,784 calls of service per year, averaging between 220 to 709 calls of service per crime scene technician. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office