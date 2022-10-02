ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for two people who they believed are involved in a murder that took place Saturday evening at a public park.

Deputies said just before 6 p.m. Saturday they received reports of gunfire in the area of Bellview Ballpark. When deputies arrived they found a 20-year-old male who had been killed and another man who had been injured.

Witnesses told deputies that two men wearing masks went up to the victim and shots were exchanged. Deputies believe dozens of shots were fired. The gunfight happened between a football and baseball field where games were being played.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said their office is looking for a white Nissan Altima with two males.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.