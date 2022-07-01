ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department have said they are looking for two people who may have information about a vehicle burglary that happened on June 22.
Surveillance video captured two people attempting to enter a business. These are the two people that deputies would like to talk to about the vehicle burglary. The crime occurred on the 3300 block of North Pace Boulevard, near W Fairfield Drive.
Deputies ask that anyone with information about the two people contact them at 850-436-9620.
