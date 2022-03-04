ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing 12-year-old in the community.

Cylher Bryce was last seen on the 200 block of North New Warrington Road near Elm Street. Cylher was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie, khaki pants and multi-colored crocs.

He is said to be 5-foot-3-inches tall, 85 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Cylher was last seen on Thursday, March 3. Officers have not released any more information at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that if you have any information on Cylhers whereabouts please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.