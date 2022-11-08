ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man to question in reference to an October homicide, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

Cornelius Dudley Williams is wanted for questioning only for a homicide that occurred on Y Street and W Cross Street on Oct. 16.

No other details were given at this time. If you have any information in reference to Williams’ whereabouts or the homicide, you are urged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.