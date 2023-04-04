The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of multiple burglaries. (ECSO)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of multiple burglaries.

A Facebook post made by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office had multiple pictures of a man who they said is a suspect in multiple business burglaries. The incidents occurred in the area of Mobile Highway and Fairfield Drive between March 19 and April 1.

The man can be seen wearing a red and black jacket with blue pants and brown shoes. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.