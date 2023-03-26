ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who they believe was involved in a homicide Saturday. Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting at a home on Mission Road Saturday. They found a woman inside the home who was pronounced dead.

Deputies have identified Nathaniel Cunningham Jr., 19, as a suspect in the homicide. Cunningham has active warrants out for homicide and possession of a weapon or ammo by a Florida delinquent.

Anyone with information on Cunningham’s whereabouts are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.