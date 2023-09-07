ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 83-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention.

A Silver Alert has been issued and deputies are looking for Thomas Edwin Schermerhorn.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Schermerhorn was last seen when he left the 600 block of RueMax Street, driving toward East Nine Mile Road, around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Schermerhorn was wearing a blue shirt, jeans, velcro-style shoes and a ball cap with the text “Corpsman Up” on it.

He is 5’5”, 135 lbs, and has grey hair and brown eyes. He was driving a white 2017 Hyundai Tuscon with a Florida handicap tag #Z4YCC. The vehicle also has Navy and Marine stickers on the bumper. He may be in need of medical attention.

His vehicle was last seen at the intersection of Woodbine Road and Hwy 90 in Pace, Florida at approximately 7:00 a.m. this morning.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office asks if you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.