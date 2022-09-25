Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24.

Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigations revealed that Jarrad Landry, 47, had started an argument with the victim. Landry allegedly grabbed a gun from his home, walked outside and shot the victim. Landry then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Deputies out patrolling saw Landry driving in the Cantonment area a little while later. When deputies stopped the vehicle Landry shot himself. Landry was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound after being transported to a hospital.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.