ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 18.
The investigation started after deputies were called to the 1100 block of Patton Drive, near Elizabeth Street, where they discovered a man who was dead. Deputies said the man’s wounds were significant.
Officials said they are waiting for the medical examiner to determine what caused the wounds on the man. No suspects have been identified.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
