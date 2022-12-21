ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an assault that happened at Pensacola Beach on Dec. 12.

Deputies said they responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance. The victim said they were eating under a pavilion when a suspect described as a larger white male, approximately 6-foot-3, wearing grey shorts and a blue sweatshirt approached them.

“After a short exchange of words, the suspect pulled a knife and struck the victim in the forearm,” ECSO wrote in a release. “The suspect then fled on foot.”

Deputies said it appears to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP, or ECSO at 850-436-9620.