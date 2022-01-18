Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates 5 unsolved homicides from 2021

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is trying to solve five out of a total of 28 homicides from 2021.

ECSO released the dates and locations for the unsolved homicides below:

Jan. 3 on the 20 block of Brigadier Street

June 15 on the 5500 block of Cedartown Road

Oct. 12 on Rambler Drive

Oct. 30 on the 4300 block of W. Fairfield Drive

Dec. 19 on the 3700 block of West Lloyd Street

Four of the 28 are considered justified, meaning it’s likely self-defense and considered a “Stand Your Ground” case.

The sheriff’s office reports five of the deadliest years on record have been in the past decade.

The Pensacola Police Department reports an increase in homicides in recent years but it’s still relatively low. In 2017, there were none. Then it went from one to three to five in the following years. The city saw its highest number of homicides in the past two decades in 2012 and 2016 when there were seven.

The city and county teamed up in 2021 announcing a new focus on drug investigations which they said would bring down violent crime.

So far, there have been no homicides reported by either agency in 2022.

If you have any information that could help solve the five homicides above, you’re asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.