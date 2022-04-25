ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they had a weekend full of crime between April 22 and April 25.

The crimes happened as follows:

On Friday, April 22, deputies with ECSO responded to a call at a home on Old Chemstrand Road about a disturbance. Courtney Thompkins, the suspect, fled the scene on foot. While trying to get away from deputies, Thompkins dropped a dark-colored backpack that was full of marijuana. He began jumping fences to get away. Thompkins then ran through the intersection of Longbranch Road and Liberty Loop, where he jumped onto the top of a Kia Santa Fe, which caused damage to the roof. Thompkins had many outstanding felony warrants with ECSO. He was also charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and resisting arrest without violence.

Later in the day on Friday, deputies were called to a business on W. Michigan Avenue for an armed disturbance. A fight broke out when the business owner and his son found a man burglarizing the apartment above their business. Dustin Clements, the alleged burglar, pulled a gun and pointed it in the owner’s face.

Clements allegedly pulled the trigger but the gun misfired, which is when other people in the store attempted to stop the fight. In Clement’s backpack, deputies found drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles and a green substance that was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing.

Clements was charged with battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, possession of a concealed weapon and in violation of an injunction for protection against domestic violence. Clements violated the injunction after he refused to give up his guns and ammunition after being ordered to do so by the court. Currently, it is unknown if attempted homicide will be an additional charge.

On Saturday, April 23, deputies responded to a call about a man battering customers at a convenience store on Kenmore Avenue. Thomas Johnson was allegedly trying to fight several people in the parking lot of the gas station. One victim used a bat that is supposed to be used to hit fish to protect themselves. Johnson tried to fight two deputies in order to avoid arrest. He was ultimately arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, battery and obstruction-resist without violence.

Just after midnight on Monday, April 25, ECSO received a call about Jonathan Sanchez allegedly pulling a gun on a family member in a store parking lot over a disagreement about child safety. There were three children in the car and the family member was able to get one child out before Sanchez drove away. Hours later, Rankin County, Miss. law enforcement reported that Sanchez had taken his own life during an officer-involved shooting. None of the children were harmed.