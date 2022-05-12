PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a 16-year-old suspect involved in a shooting. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Fairfield Drive around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting occurred near Lillian Highway where one person was injured and sent to the hospital Wednesday night. It is unknown at this time the condition of the victim and how severe the injuries are.

