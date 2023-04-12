ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly stole a car on March 25, according to a Facebook post.

Deputies said the woman in the photos below stole a gray 2019 Chrysler 300 from Davis Highway and Olive Road area on March 25. Deputies said the stolen car has since been located.

Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.