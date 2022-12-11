ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman.

ECSO said Marquita Denise Sims, 33, was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts with red writing, and green Nike shoes. They said she may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.