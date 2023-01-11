ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff and the Northwest Florida Chapter of Police Benevolent Association are calling for Judge Coleman Robinson to halt the release of a man who allegedly attempted to shoot and kill deputies in 2019.

ECSO said they received a call of a suicide threat in the 400 block of Limerick Lane around 1:37 Wednesday afternoon, on Dec. 11, 2019. The sheriff’s office said Daniel Hux, 41, called for help, complaining of domestic issues with his spouse. He then said he needed an ambulance for the hospital.

Deputies said once they got on the scene, they found Hux on the carport where he opened fire on deputies. One of the deputies was hit by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital.

In a letter to Robinson, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Hux has entered a plea that could potentially allow him to escape responsibility for his “dangerous and egregious actions,” and secure his release back into the community with few, if any, restrictions that would ensure he no longer poses a danger.

“Hux placed a call to 911, effectively luring law enforcement and first responders into an ambush and attempted to kill two of my deputies,” Simmons wrote in the letter. “He called 911 stating someone had kidnapped his son and told ECSO dispatch he needed medical assistance. He also advised dispatch he was not feeling violent and did not have any weapons. This was obviously not true. While one deputy was knocking on his front door, another walked over to the carport area where he saw Hux with a firearm. Hux, upon seeing the deputy, opened fire, hitting the deputy multiple times. I am alarmed and gravely concerned for the safety of the citizens of Escambia County and for the safety of all law enforcement and first responders that may be called upon again to respond to his residence.”

Simmons said it is hard for him to believe that they currently face the possibility, “that this attempted murderer could be released into our community.”

“I am sympathetic to mental illness, but that does not, in my opinion, relieve him of responsibility and his release will not make our community a safer one,” Simmons wrote. “I implore the court to use every available resource to ensure Hux is confined to either a secure detention facility, or a long-term mental health treatment center to ensure the safety of our community. I can’t imagine anyone would believe that his release, in any capacity, is a good idea if they themselves were the ones tasked with responding to an accident involving Hux.”

Northwest Florida PBA president Chase Horne said the number one priority of any Justice deliberating on whether to release a defendant back into the community is to take into consideration the threat that that defendant poses to society and to ensure justice is served.

“It has come to our attention that a hearing will be held tomorrow morning to consider the potential release of Daniel Hux, who brazenly lured two of our deputies to respond to a 911 call placed by Hux, who pretended to need medical assistance,” Horne said. “Upon arriving at Hux’s residence, our deputies soon found themselves in an ambush, with one of our deputies sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. While it is a miracle that our deputy survived, it would be an absolute travesty of justice to allow his attempted murderer to return back to the community.”

Horne said Hux poses a “clear and present danger” to the entire community.

“This cold-blooded attempted murderer poses a clear and present danger to our entire county and to the men and women who serve and protect our county,” Horne said. “Our deputies should not have to arrive with a SWAT team the next time a 911 call is placed from the defendant’s residence. For these reasons, I am calling on all first responders, members of the public, who support the men and women of law enforcement, as well as the safety of our community, to pack the Escambia County Courthouse tomorrow at 8:30 a.m., to show their support for our deputies and to ensure justice is served.”

Former Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille said in 2019 his office would seek the maximum penalty when it comes to the case of Hux.