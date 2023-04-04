PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons listened to the community’s concerns Tuesday night during his third roundtable discussion on gun violence.

“Everybody is on edge, everybody,” one man said during public comments.

“It’s just like an ongoing thing,” a woman said. “Shootings. Up and down the streets. Nobody’s caring about anybody’s life anymore so it’s getting kinda dangerous to go anywhere.”

What’s come from these roundtable discussions is a new operation that will focus on the Brownsville community. It will start in about two weeks.

Sheriff Simmons said it will include a collaboration with Pensacola Police, code enforcement, local non-profit organizations, church groups and even utility crews installing more street lights.

“Law enforcement obviously can serve warrants,” Simmons said. “We can make sure the bad guys are put in jail. Code enforcement can take a look at structures that may be delipidated, may need to be torn down. The clean up, you obviously want to make the neighborhood a lot better by having it more clean. FPL, again, more lights means hopefully less crime.”

Simmons said as they go, some things may change until they finish at the end of June then they will move to other communities.

“Once we get this down, we’ll take a look at what worked and what didn’t work then we’ll use this as a template to move into some other location,” Simmons said.