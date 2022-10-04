ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 10 a.m., Tuesday morning, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons gave a press conference to update the public on an officer involved shooting that led to one male being shot in the Navy Point area of Escambia County and eight deputies being put on administrative leave.

Simmons said at 4:10 a.m., Tuesday morning, deputies received a call to 106 Payne Rd., about an armed disturbance. After deputies knocked on the door, a woman came out screaming that a male inside had a firearm inside of the home.

“We surround the house and set up a perimeter as we called members of our SWAT team,” Simmons said. “We tried and we tried. We tried to get him out.”

The man shot was Colin West, 36, a convicted felon that Simmons said was currently on probation.

“Colin West was inside of the house, with a gun and had already threatened his wife with the gun,” Simmons said. “We were already applying for felony warrants on him, so we weren’t going to walk away. He is also on probation. He is on four years probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence in 2019, kidnapping and false imprisonment in May 2019 and he was found guilty of those. That is when he got six months of county jail and four years of probation, which led him to be a convicted felon.”

West did not listen to deputies telling him to come out of the house with his hands up, according to Simmons. The sheriff said West opened the door, came out with the handgun and started shooting at deputies.

“Keep in mind, we had the house surrounded,” Simmons said. “So, we had seven, eight deputies out in front of the home. He starts shooting at our deputies. When you come outside with a gun in your hand and start shooting at us, you get what you get and that’s dead. When someone shoots at you, there is not much time for dialogue, there’s not much time for diagnosis. We tried that. We tried that for about an hour, and he refused to come out. Again, he has a history of this, he has threatened his wife and instead of giving up and listening to commands, he decides to come out with a handgun, point that handgun at deputies and shoots.”

The deputies involved in the incident returned fire, according to Simmons, with at least a dozen rounds fired.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Colin West is deceased,” Simmons said. “This is not the way we wanted it to end. We gave him plenty of opportunities. He chose not to take those opportunities.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an independent investigation, which will then be sent to the State Attorney’s Office. The sheriff said his office will do a concurrent investigation and, in the meantime, the eight officers that returned fire have been placed on administrative leave.

There were no deputies injured during the incident and Simmons said he does not know if West’s wife received any injuries after she ran out of the house.