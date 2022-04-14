ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of potential Bitcoin scams where people claim to be Florida Power and Light or other utility companies.

The ECSO said in a Facebook post that scam callers tell customers that their bills are overdue and ask them to deposit cash into a Bitcoin ATM. The scammer then sends a QR code to scan at the Bitcoin kiosk.

Calls like these are typically scams, according to the ECSO.

The ECSO gives a few ways you can avoid becoming a victim of fraud:

Always be suspicious when asked to send an electronic payment, “green dot” card payment, wire transfer, or Bitcoin conversion.

Trust your instinct. If you feel that something “just isn’t right”, do NOT give any personal or banking information to anyone over the phone or online. Contact your local law enforcement agency and report it. It is much easier to prevent fraud than to recover your money after the fact.

If you have become a victim of this scam you are asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9630.