PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is settling a lawsuit with the family of a murder suspect who killed himself inside the jail.

Lukas Snelson was found hanging in his cell and later died at a hospital.

A lawsuit claims Snelson was not monitored like he should of been and didn’t receive proper mental health care while in jail.

The county commission approved a total settlement payment of $300,000 with the entire settlement amount being tendered by the insurance carrier. The county will be responsible for the balance of insurance deductible in the amount of $86,241.

In December 2021, Snelson was accused of killing his grandmother at her home on Candy Lane in Cantonment. She was found dead in a recliner with dog leashes wrapped around her neck.