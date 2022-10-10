ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Marine Resources Division and Marine Advisory Committee is set to host a special SCUBA Diving Safety Symposium Monday afternoon.

The event will take place Monday, Oct. 10, from 5:30 p.m., until 7:30 p.m., at the Escambia County Central Office Complex.

The county said the event will facilitate a discussion between divers, diving professionals, diving emergency responders and diving medical professionals around diving safety and emergency response procedures. The symposium’s purpose is to improve awareness of prevention, safety measures and emergency response procedures for recreational diving.

For more information, contact Escambia County Marine Resources Manager Robert Turpin, at 850-595-3475, or rkturpin@myescambia.com.