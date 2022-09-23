ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voting to remove Larry Downs Jr., from its Contractor Competency Board on Thursday, the county is now looking for a volunteer to fill the spot.

The duties of the CCB include accepting contractor applications, administering contractor examinations, and issuing and recording Certificates of Competency and renewals; making an annual report; investigating complaints against contractors; and presiding over contractor disciplinary proceedings. CCB members serve a three-year term and meet the first Wednesday morning of every month. Members receive $50 per meeting as compensation for their services.

Escambia County Code of Ordinances Sec. 18-56 provides that CCB members shall be appointed from certain representative segments of citizens and professions, including contractors, design professionals, businesspersons, and lay persons. Currently, the county is searching for a businessperson to join the board.

With Downs being removed, that leaves two spots open on the nine-person board. The county is currently seeking two spots and have received seven applications so far for the one layperson spot.

The term of office on the CCB is three years. Terms of members will be staggered so that terms of some members will expire each year. Members whose terms have expired may be reappointed to additional terms at the discretion of the Board of County Commissioners.

The county also introduced its new contractor complaint hotline yesterday. By calling 850-595-3550 and selecting option six, residents will be connected with a Building Services staff member, where they can report contractor-related issues.

