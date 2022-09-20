PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School Board voted 3 to 2 Tuesday night to remove an item from the agenda about the termination of Superintendent Tim Smith’s contract.

Board member Paul Fetsko added the item less than 24 hours before the meeting, and it surprised the rest of the board when they saw it.

This comes less than a week after parents voiced concerns about a Rights and Responsibilities test question they say was inappropriate for elementary and middle school students.

“I would never have guessed that the test would have contained just harsh and inappropriate words and scenarios as it did,” Melanie Johnson said.

Parents say a question included a scenario of a student who sent nude photos to someone that later ended in bullying and suicide. Smith apologized and admitted it was a mistake.

“Too much damage has already been done and apologies don’t erase damage,” Sarah Peacock said. “There’s absolutely no accountability.”

Tuesday night, despite no discussion about it, Smith said there will be no test like that in the future.

“We have discontinued the use of the rights and responsibilities handbook test and are in the process of establishing a comprehensive written protocol for creating and disseminating district-wide student and family information,” Smith said.

The superintendent said this is a test that’s been given at the high school level in the past but this was the first year it was expanded district-wide.