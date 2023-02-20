PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County school board voted Monday night to remove three challenged books from school libraries.

The removed books below all contain LGBTQ+ characters.

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” is a novel about a boy growing up Black and queer in America. It was available in all high schools. This is one of the most banned book in the U.S. with more than 20 districts removing the book. Six excerpts are called into question for being “pornographic” and “obscene,” according to the challenge.

“And Tango Makes Three” is a real story about two male penguins who raised a chick together at the Central Park zoo.

“When Aidan Became A Brother” is a children’s picture book about a transgender boy becoming a big brother.

Dozens of people addressed the board Monday night both in support and against keeping these books in schools.

“I am currently embarrassed to be an Escambia County student tonight,” one high school student said. “When I look at this book cover, When Aidan Became A Brother, we have three black characters. Students are able to see themselves in this book.”

“I believe in parental rights and I’m very encouraged by the board tonight,” one woman said during public forum.

“I taught middle and high school almost 30 years,” one woman said. “I am dismayed to be standing here making a case for keeping books on shelves in Escambia County when our reading scores are dismal at best.”

“Go get the book if you want to but it’s just something that should not be in the school district,” Board Member Kevin Adams said. “We should be concentrated on the education of these students.”

There are more than 100 books being challenged in Escambia County Schools with most of the challenges coming from one teacher.