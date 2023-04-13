PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two more challenged books have been removed from school libraries in Escambia County.

The school board voted unanimously Thursday night to remove “Push” by Sapphire and “Lucky” by Alice Sebold. Both books address sexual assault and how it shapes the victims’ lives.

Dozens of people showed up at the school board meeting both for and against the removal of the books.

“I have heard it said if you hear it in the halls then you can read it in a book,” a supporter of the book removal said. “I say if that is what is being said in the halls, the halls need a good cleaning up.”

“If we cared about our precious children in Escambia County and their safety, we would talk about how many precious children go to bed hungry every night in this county, how many children are unhoused in this county, how many children are at risk of being gunned down in their schools,” an opponent of the book removal said.

So far this year, the board has removed five books from school libraries. Four others were restricted to certain age groups.