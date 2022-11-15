PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Escambia County school board moved forward Tuesday night with plans to turn a public middle school into a charter school.

After years of failing grades, Warrington Middle School is on track to become a charter school. The school board approved an educational review agreement with Charter Schools USA. This agreement will allow Charter Schools USA to do a review and analysis of the school’s operations.

One board member, Dr. Laura Edler, voted against it.

“I’m not quite sure that they understand the population they’ll be serving and that causes me great concern,” Dr. Edler said. “I realize their intention is to the best job possible but what that job could mean is not what I would perceive as the best job possible. So I’m feeling that something is wrong but I can’t put my finger on what it is. One of the things I teach my students is when you’re trying to make a decision, listen to your gut. It begins to quiver. My gut is quivering.”

This vote doesn’t mean it’s a done deal. If it gets final approval, the charter school is scheduled to be in place during the 2023-2024 school year.