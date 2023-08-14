PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida school districts are scrambling to resolve issues after confusion about the AP Psychology course.

The College Board, the organization that administers AP courses, said last week the state “effectively banned” the course because of its content about sexual orientation and gender identity. The state Education Department later said the course can still be taught in its entirety in a manner that is age and developmentally appropriate.

These decisions were made just before school started in Escambia County where 174 students were enrolled in the course. School Board Member Bill Slayton said this has caused a lot of confusion on the local level.

“This shouldn’t have happened the week or the day before school started,” Slayton said. “It’s ridiculous. They’re playing games with education in Tallahassee.”

Only about a dozen school districts in the state are still offering AP Psychology. Most districts, including Escambia County, are offering some alternatives to avoid a potential conflict with state law.