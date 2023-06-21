PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County school board adopted an emergency rule Tuesday to comply with a new Florida law taking effect July 1st.

The law requires any books challenged for obscene and pornographic material or any book that “depicts or describes sexual conduct” be removed from schools.

“If the books are challenged for that reason, they have to be removed from the shelves within five days,” Escambia County School Board Attorney Ellen Odom said.

The law expands the definition of library to include classroom libraries.

Until now, parents could allow their kids to still have access to challenged books but that will change.

“It also removes all of the provisions that allow a parent to consent to allow their child to read a book that is currently under challenge,” Odom said.

The majority of book challenges in the district, more than 100, have come from teacher Vicki Baggett.

“Everybody sitting on this board has to agree that these sorts of books serve no purpose in our school system other than to confuse and to conflict the thinking of minors,” Baggett told the board Tuesday.

Opponents say many of the challenged books don’t include sexual content but they are stories about LGBTQ children and the struggles of minority groups.

“Books showing people who are different can broaden empathy and love,” Paula Montgomery said. “They can also reach the hearts of lonely children who feel there is no one out there who is like them.”

So far, the board has voted to remove 10 books from school libraries.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the district alleging the board unlawfully removed books about race, racism and LGBTQ identities.