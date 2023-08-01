PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County school board approved its tentative budget and millage rate Tuesday night.

The school district said the millage rate is going down as it has for the past two decades but because property values have increased nearly 15 percent in Escambia County, property owners will pay more in taxes even with the millage decrease.

One parent at Tuesday night’s public hearing wants to see more money in the budget for teacher and employee pay raises.

“Besides our students, your employees are your greatest assets,” Kim Skelton said. “You should vote no on the budget and ask your superintendent and his financial assistant to find more funds to invest in your people.”

“We definitely want to take care of our employees and make sure we can do the things to recruit and retain people,” Board Chairman Paul Fetsko said.

The tentative budget is about $800 million. The final millage rate and budget will be approved in September.