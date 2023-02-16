OLF-8 was a helicopter flying field for the Navy before they swapped land with Escambia County for a piece of land in Santa Rosa County.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two developers have made huge cash offers on OLF-8, a 540-acre piece of land in Escambia County.

On Monday, WKRG News 5 reported D.R. Horton put in a $33 million all-cash offer on the property. On Wednesday, Breland Companies sent a letter to the Escambia County Commission, putting in a $35 million all-cash offer. On Thursday morning before the meeting, D.R. Horton turned around and counteroffered $38 million.

OLF-8 was a helicopter flying field for the Navy before they swapped land with Escambia County for a piece of land in Santa Rosa County. The county approached the U.S. Navy in 2013 with a proposal for the land exchange, due to the rapid growth occurring in the Beulah area, according to the county’s Triumph Grant pre-application.

According to a letter intent sent to the county from D.R. Horton, the building company intends to “incorporate multiple commercial and residential uses into its future master plan.” The company also intends to approach a third-party developer with regard to the development of commercial parcels.

According to Breland Companies letter of intent, they said they intend to pursue multiple categories of commercial and residential projects at the property, including retail, restaurants, office, hotel, light industrial, senior living, multifamily and single family, which coincide with the seller’s Master plan.

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh told WKRG News 5 on Monday he is optimistic about the offer, but there has been a lot of concern among his constituents.

“Obviously, it is exciting to have an all-cash offer of that size,” Bergosh said. “but there is a lot of concern among my constituents that this would negate all the hard work we did getting the compromise and the Master Plan we put on that parcel.”

Zachary Campbell spoke to the board on Thursday and said his property line is right next to OLF-8.

“This sounds like good news and those of us who live in Beulah are very concerned,” Campbell said. “My property borders OLF-8. Right across the street from me, D.R. Horton has built 237 houses. They have had to tear up the pavement and repave it. There are drainage problems with some of my neighbors. This is good news, I guess, but what I want to charge our commission with is don’t give them the slack we gave D.R. Horton. Oversight and accountability seem to be a problem for D.R. Horton. I want our commission to, whoever we choose, not get away with that.”

Commissioner Steven Barry said they have received offers previously that were not at numbers they considered. With these two offers, Barry said the numbers on these two offers meet the standard.

“I think the two that we have received recently, the numbers are strong enough,” Barry said. “They reference the mixed use and Triumph Grant dynamic. So, I think they both warrant conversations from the attorney and administrator to begin conversations there.”

For Commission Chairman Lumon May, the creation of jobs is his number one priority.

“We have to restore the economy and restore the environment, always,” May said. “So, there has to be infrastructure, drainage, there has to be job creation and public spaces. There has to be an ROI for the citizens of all of Escambia County. Quite frankly, this is the last large spot of land that we have to be able to develop. Once everything is over, everybody will go to Santa Rosa and Okaloosa, so we have to create jobs for the least of them. We have to create opportunities for our children to stay here in Escambia County. This is probably going to be the last time that we can bring industry and keep our children here.”

In the end, the commission voted unanimously to acknowledge the letters of intent and instruct staff to start conversations between the two companies.