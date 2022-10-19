ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools, in partnership with Parent University, has been awarded $103,820 from IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area.

“We are thrilled to be a recipient and so very grateful for the women of Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area for their support and belief in this amazing program,” said Jo McArthur, Executive Director of the Foundation. “Parent University changes lives, and we are so fortunate to have them in our community. Thank you to Michael O’Neal, and all of our friends at Parent University for their partnership and hard work to make this happen.”

According to IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, it has awarded 142 grants, totaling $15,092,020 to nonprofit organizations in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties since 2004. The organization said the money will allow Parent University to hold three additional sessions this school year, paying for transportation, security, childcare, meals, instructors and leaders.

The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation has served as the 501(c)(3) direct support organization for the Escambia County Public Schools since 1986. The Foundation has a board of directors made up of community leaders and school district representatives. The Foundation is a member of the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations and provides support through programs such as Grants for Excellence, Teacher of the Year Celebrations, Student and Academic Awards, and Take Stock in Children, as well as many other projects that support the district teachers and students.

Parent University is a community based, volunteer, non-profit organization established to form a bridge between the community and the schools. The Pensacola community became the first outreach location of Parent University as of October 30, 2020, after 23 successful years in Savannah, Georgia.

According to a press release from the school system, local government officials, community leaders, agencies and individuals have all met the idea of Parent University with excitement and support.

“Most importantly, parents have embraced the program,” the release said. “Sessions are held in the most impoverished neighborhoods in our county with transportation, childcare and meals provided. Parents come together and are asked what resources they need and what they would like to learn. Parent University brings those classes and resources to sessions and makes them available to parents.”