ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An exciting first day of school for students and teachers in Escambia County, as Escambia County Public Schools welcomed their students back for the 2023-2024 school year.

“It really has been a smooth sailing great start,” said Dr. Kimberly Thomas, Principal at C.A. Weiss Elementary School. “We’re just excited about the year, excited to have our families. It’s gonna be a great year.”

Students at C.A. Weiss Elementary School were reunited with their friends in the cafeteria and in class Thursday. But, there were new faces at the school too.

More than 500 students are enrolled at the elementary school this year, a jump from last year’s enrollment of about 460 students.

The school works with its partners to offer mental health services and run a pediatric clinic right on campus, making the school appealing to some parents.

“We think the word is out on all of the services we offer, and just being able to meet the needs of our students,” said Dr. Thomas.

Even on the first day, the teachers were ready to hit the ground running.

“This year in kindergarten we’re going to be focusing on our writing portfolio this year,” said kindergarten teacher Jonathan Clausell. “We’re gonna also be focusing on structured writing, focusing on some more literacy techniques and strategies.”